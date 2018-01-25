Snow blanketed Bakersfield 19 years ago, January 25, 1999

Bakersfield got as much as 6 inches of snow

12:59 PM, Jan 25, 2018

Exactly 19 years ago from Thursday, as much as six inches of snow fell on Bakersfield!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield saw rain on Thursday, but exactly 19 years ago the city was blanketed with snow.

On January 25, 1999, Bakersfield got as much as 6 inches of snow. It was enough to cancel classes for students and teachers.

