Snow blanketed Bakersfield 19 years ago, January 25, 1999

Exactly 19 years ago from Thursday, as much as six inches of snow fell on Bakersfield!
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield saw rain on Thursday, but exactly 19 years ago the city was blanketed with snow.
On January 25, 1999, Bakersfield got as much as 6 inches of snow. It was enough to cancel classes for students and teachers.
If you have any memories or pictures from the snow day, be sure to share them with us on our Facebook page.
