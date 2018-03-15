Snuggie creators ordered to refund $7.2 million after misleading advertising

More than 218,000 people to receive checks

Natalie Tarangioli
7:23 AM, Mar 15, 2018
The company behind the Snuggie is offering refunds after the FTC says the ads were misleading.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you bought a Snuggie over the past two decades, you may get a refund from the Federal Trade Commission.

Allstar Marketing Group, the company behind the blanket with sleeves, has settled with the FTC for misleading advertising since 1999, according to a release from the FTC.

Starting this week, the FTC is mailing 218,254 refund checks totaling more than $7.2 million to people who purchased products that were deceptively marketed as "buy-one-get-one-free."

The release states the ordering process for these "buy-one-get-one-free" products were confusing, and some customers were charged for more products than they wanted. 

Consumers will receive refund checks averaging $33.14 sometime this month. The checks must be cashed with 60 days. 

If you have questions you should call 1-877-982-1294.

