Snuggie creators ordered to refund $7.2 million after misleading advertising

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you bought a Snuggie over the past two decades, you may get a refund from the Federal Trade Commission.
Allstar Marketing Group, the company behind the blanket with sleeves, has settled with the FTC for misleading advertising since 1999, according to a release from the FTC.
Starting this week, the FTC is mailing 218,254 refund checks totaling more than $7.2 million to people who purchased products that were deceptively marketed as "buy-one-get-one-free."
The release states the ordering process for these "buy-one-get-one-free" products were confusing, and some customers were charged for more products than they wanted.
Consumers will receive refund checks averaging $33.14 sometime this month. The checks must be cashed with 60 days.
If you have questions you should call 1-877-982-1294.
