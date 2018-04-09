SoCal groundbreaking ceremony to be held on Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - SoCal Gas is holding a groundbreaking ceremony at the construction site of a new building for its regional base right here in Bakersfield on Monday.

The new space will include training areas, a separate storage building with a garage, and a compressed natural gas station for company and public use.

The building will serve hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses along with the many trucking fleets that use clean, affordable and reliable natural gas in Kern County and parts of San Joaquin Valley.

The ceremony is taking place on Monday from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on McMurtrey Avenue near the Highway 99 and 58 connector.