SoCalGas to break ground on new Bakersfield base facility

Veronica Acosta
3:54 PM, Apr 6, 2018
local news | kern county | bakersfield | southern | california
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Southern California Gas Company is set to break ground and begin construction on their new Bakersfield base building on Monday, April 9th from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The regional base will be located at 35118 McMurtrey Ave., near the connection of Highways 99 and 65.

The 31,370 square-foot building will contain conference and training space, as well as separate storage building and a garage. 

The facility will also include compressed natural gas station for company as well as public use. 

 

Local News