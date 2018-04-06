SoCalGas to break ground on new Bakersfield base facility

Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Southern California Gas Company is set to break ground and begin construction on their new Bakersfield base building on Monday, April 9th from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The regional base will be located at 35118 McMurtrey Ave., near the connection of Highways 99 and 65.
The 31,370 square-foot building will contain conference and training space, as well as separate storage building and a garage.
The facility will also include compressed natural gas station for company as well as public use.
