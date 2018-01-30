Solar industry says Trump's new tariff means uncertainty

The solar industry says President Trump's new tariff on imported solar panels means uncertainty for prices and jobs.

The administration is imposing an immediate tariff of 30 percent on most imported solar modules saying it's part of Trump's pledge to put American companies and jobs first.

The Solar Energy Industries Association claims the decision will cause the loss of 23,000 American manufacturing jobs.

Marcus Beale, owner of Interfaith Electric and Solar Installation, says contractors have been stock piling panels in anticipation of the tariff. Beale anticipates that as imported panel pries rise-- American prices will too.

"It's actually going to raise the American price up because now they can charge more. So it's going to make solar a little more expensive," said Beale. "It's actually going to maybe hurt us a little bit and slow down the business."

Beale recommends those interested in solar to act now for the lowest rate. He says prices are likely to increase when current inventory runs out in a couple of months.