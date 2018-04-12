Sonic offering 99 cents mozzarella sticks April 12th

6:20 PM, Apr 11, 2018
42 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sonic Drive-In restaurant is offering a 4-piece mozzarella stick for 99 cents on Thursday, April, 12th. 

Offer is only valid at participating locations. 

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News