South Bakersfield grass fire disrupts Golden Valley High grad ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A large brushfire interrupted the graduation ceremony at Golden Valley High School in South Bakersfield. The fire damaged multiple parked vehicles, but no injuries have been reported so far.

Video sent by Nick Hill from the Kern High School District shows the blaze that broke out just before 8:30 pm in a field just east of the Golden Valley football field where the graduation ceremony was underway.

Battalion Chief Matt Imbelloni with the Kern County Fire Department says their preliminary investigation indicates that a firework set off nearby sparked the fire, which spread eastward, threatening the field where the graduates and their families were, as well as a few houses just south of the field in the nearby neighborhood.

According to Imbelloni, the fire was active for 25 to 30 minutes before firefighters with both the Bakersfield Fire Department and the Kern County Fire Department put it out.

According to KCFD, an arson investigation is underway.

Golden Valley High grad Guadalupe Valdez describes flames leaping up as high as the stadium bleachers, and says some buildings had to be evacuated. He says the ceremony itself was put on hold for about 15 minutes while firefighters battled the blaze.

Valdez says it's been an unexpected finale to his high school career.

"It makes it more memorable, and I'm gonna have one good story to tell my future kids."