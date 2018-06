BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Caltrans put out a note to drivers warning them of potential delays on Highway 99 Wednesday.

From 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20, traffic will be reduced to one lane just south of the Union Avenue overcrossing. Roadway repair and maintenance will be taking place to fix issues caused during Monday's multi-vehicle crash.

Caltrans said drivers should expect delays.