Southbound I-5 at Lebec curve shutdown due to overturned big rig

Southbound Interstate 5 at the Lebec curve is shut down for at least two hours due to an overturned big rig Thursday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol's incident page, a big rig overturned at about 3:45 a.m.

SIG ALERT: The CHP reports all lanes of southbound I-5 are blocked at the #Lebec Curve due to an overturned big rig. Traffic is being diverted off at Lebec. Estimated time to reopen is approximately 6 a.m. We'll have updates all morning on 23ABC News, our website & our app pic.twitter.com/4fjhMFn5pS — Elaina Rusk (@Elaina23ABC) May 6, 2021

The CHP is reporting that all Southbound lanes of the I-5 will be shutdown "for approximately two hours."