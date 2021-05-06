Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Southbound I-5 at Lebec curve shutdown due to overturned big rig

items.[0].image.alt
Elaina Rusk
Traffic on Southbound I-5 at the Lebec curve has been shutdown completely following a big rig rollover.
I-5 Shutdown.jpg
Posted at 4:08 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 07:08:32-04

Southbound Interstate 5 at the Lebec curve is shut down for at least two hours due to an overturned big rig Thursday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol's incident page, a big rig overturned at about 3:45 a.m.

The CHP is reporting that all Southbound lanes of the I-5 will be shutdown "for approximately two hours."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran