Southbound lanes of Highway 65 blocked near Merle Haggard Drive due to crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The southbound lanes of Highway 65 near Merle Haggard Drive are blocked Thursday morning due to a crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two cars were involved in a crash just after 6 a.m.

A pickup truck overturned in the southbound lanes, blocking traffic, according to CHP.

A sedan is currently on the right hand shoulder.

CHP reported minor injuries.

