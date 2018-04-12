Southbound lanes of Highway 65 blocked near Merle Haggard Drive due to crash

Natalie Tarangioli
6:33 AM, Apr 12, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The southbound lanes of Highway 65 near Merle Haggard Drive are blocked Thursday morning due to a crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two cars were involved in a crash just after 6 a.m.

A pickup truck overturned in the southbound lanes, blocking traffic, according to CHP.

A sedan is currently on the right hand shoulder.

CHP reported minor injuries.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

