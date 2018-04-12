Southbound lanes of Highway 65 blocked near Merle Haggard Drive due to crash

Partly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The southbound lanes of Highway 65 near Merle Haggard Drive are blocked Thursday morning due to a crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Two cars were involved in a crash just after 6 a.m.
A pickup truck overturned in the southbound lanes, blocking traffic, according to CHP.
A sedan is currently on the right hand shoulder.
CHP reported minor injuries.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
