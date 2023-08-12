Southeast Strong Initiative applies for $30 million in city improvement grants

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Inclusivity and collaboration are 2 of the goals behind the Southeast Initiative, a new community-led project that could bring almost $30 million in grants to make improvements to streets, parks, and other elements of the city.

City officials, including Bakersfield's Vice Mayor and Ward 2 Councilmember Andrae Gonzales, say the southeast is one of the most disadvantaged areas in the city, which is why they are working with residents to implement change.

"We really made a concerted effort to get out into the community and hear directly from residents and allow them to prioritize what issues we should apply for," said Gonzales. "That's really democracy in action, and for me, that's where transformation really begins."

Gonzales says the city has submitted an application for a Transformative Climate Communities Grant, an investment that would fund various projects in the city's southeast. Some of those projects include a Safe Routes to School project, the revitalization of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, and a Complete Streets project for MLK Boulevard.

Nina Gutierrez, a resident of Southeast Bakersfield, says she looks forward to seeing these projects take shape.

"That's great! My thoughts are good," said Gutierrez. "That's terrific. It's for the kids' use, it's for the kids. So many people go by here with bikes and they can't usually cross because cars go through fast here. This is a school zone. My daughter goes to school here, too."

Assistant Director of Economic and Community Development for the City of Bakersfield Jenni Byers explains how the Complete Streets project would help both pedestrians and motorists.

"What Complete Streets are is, you reimagine the street. You typically narrow them a little bit, have curb gutters, a landscape strip, and then sidewalks. It also includes bike lanes," said Byers. "Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard would, if we were to receive this grant, would do a Complete Streets project through the neighborhood."

Gonzales says the ultimate goal is to create what he calls an "MLK prosperity neighborhood."

"That will focus on: How do we build wealth in Southeast Bakersfield, and how do we help people own homes, start a new business, develop other pathways to entering into the middle class," said Gonzales. "True revitalization work will not happen from the top down. It's always from the bottom up."

Byers says the city is hoping to have these funds implemented by the end of this year to kickstart the beginning stages of the Southeast Initiative.