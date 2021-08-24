Southern California Edison to increase rates

(KERO) — The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved a rate increase for Southern California Edison (SCE) customers on August 19th.

The increase is 8.9% or an extra $12.41 per month for most customers. The rate increase starts October 1st.

CPUC rejected SCE's proposal of about 12% increase that would have raised monthly rates $16.77.

The CPUC also approved $3.29 billion in spending on SCE’s Wildfire Mitigation Programs. The program will replace 4,500 miles of overhead wire with covered conductor which aims to reduce the threat of wildfires.

“This proceeding created the opportunity for the CPUC to make strategic decisions on the future of Southern California Edison’s capital investments, including grid modernization, responses to cyber security risks, and safety investments in response to climate change risks such as wildfires. Our decision keeps our communities safe and employed and also keeps Southern California Edison’s wildfire mitigation strategy agile,” said CPUC Commissioner Genevieve Shiroma in a statement.