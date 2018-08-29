Southern California hit with two earthquakes north of La Verne

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 65°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Southern California was hit with two earthquakes. The first, striking north of La Verne at 7:33 p.m. with a magnitude of 4.4 according to the USGS's preliminary report.
Another earthquake struck around 7:34 p.m. with a magnitude of 3.4, also north of La Verne.
Several people have already started commenting on the earthquakes.
Did you feel them? Let us know on Facebook.
Preliminary reports are that it was a 4.4 magnitude #earthquake felt across many parts of the Los Angeles area https://t.co/MqD2k50i3J— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 29, 2018
Preliminary reports are that it was a 4.4 magnitude #earthquake felt across many parts of the Los Angeles area https://t.co/MqD2k50i3J
Southern California was hit with two earthquakes. The first, striking north of La Verne at 7:33 p.m. with a magnitude of 4.4 according…
The issue of how to address homelessness and the mentally ill in Kern County has Supervisor Leticia Perez making a bold promise: She…
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted for auto theft.
The Bakersfield Police Department shared a photo on their Twitter page following the "Tip-a-cop" event that was held at Black Angus last Thursday.