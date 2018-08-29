Southern California hit with two earthquakes north of La Verne

Kelly Broderick
7:53 PM, Aug 28, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Southern California was hit with two earthquakes. The first, striking north of La Verne at 7:33 p.m. with a magnitude of 4.4 according to the USGS's preliminary report. 

Another earthquake struck around 7:34 p.m. with a magnitude of 3.4, also north of La Verne.

Several people have already started commenting on the earthquakes.

Did you feel them?

 

