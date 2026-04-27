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Southern California man wins a massive $340,000 jackpot at the new Hard Rock Casino

William Wenger of Canyon Country hit the $340,000 jackpot playing a slot machine at the Hard Rock Casino Tejon on Saturday.
Hard Rock Casino Tejon $340K Jackpot I 20260423 (1).jpeg
HARD ROCK CASINO
Hard Rock Casino Tejon $340K Jackpot I 20260423 (1).jpeg
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METTLER, Calif. (KERO) — A Southern California man is celebrating a massive payday after winning a $340,000 jackpot.

William Wenger, of Canyon Country, hit the jackpot at the Hard Rock Casino Tejon in Mettler.

He won the money playing the Light & Wonder Blazing 7’s Nudging Stacks slot machine on Saturday.

Casino officials say they look forward to more winning celebrations at the property.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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