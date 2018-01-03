Southwest Airlines brings back SALE-ebrate promotion

Christmas is behind us, but it's not too late to gift yourself with a trip.

Southwest Airlines is bringing back its budget-friendly fares.

The airline started its SALE-ebrate promotion Tuesday and it lasts through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 25. The deals only apply to select dates for certain domestic and international flights and prices apply to the airline's "Wanna Get Away" fare class.

Some of the best deals are for international flights.

If you're flying out of LAX, you can get a one-way ticket to Cabo San Lucas or Puerto Vallarta starting at $119.

For a full list of flights visit Southwest Airlines' website.