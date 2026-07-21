Southwest Bakersfield DMV closing for renovations; here's where you can go in the meantime

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The DMV office on Schirra Court in southwest Bakersfield is closing for renovations on July 24 at 5 p.m.

Crews will spend the next few months updating the building and parking lot. The office is scheduled to reopen Monday, Nov. 2.

Most DMV business can be completed online during the closure. For those who need to visit in person, four other offices are available nearby:



Bakersfield office on F Street

Arvin office on Campus Drive

Taft office on Center Street (open Tuesdays and Thursdays)

Delano office on Jefferson Street

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