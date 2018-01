BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A southwest Bakersfield gas station sold a winning SuperLotto ticket on Wednesday.

On January 17, a winning ticket was sold at the Mobil gas station at 3620 Wilson Road, according to the California Lottery website. There was no jackpot winner reported for the drawing so the jackpot increased.

Check your tickets! The winning numbers were 3, 8, 18, 31, 36 and Mega number 7.

The ticket sold at Mobil has a $17,199 prize.