Space X launch rescheduled for Thursday due to high winds

Johana Restrepo
6:31 AM, Feb 21, 2018

Space X rescheduled their launch on Wednesday due to "strong upper level winds."

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Space X launch scheduled for 6:17 a.m. on Wednesday has been rescheduled for Thursday due to high winds.

The organization took to their Twitter page to post the news.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News