Space X launch rescheduled for Thursday due to high winds

Fair
HI: 59°
LO: 36°
Space X rescheduled their launch on Wednesday due to "strong upper level winds."
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Space X launch scheduled for 6:17 a.m. on Wednesday has been rescheduled for Thursday due to high winds.
The organization took to their Twitter page to post the news.
Nighttime lane closures for westbound Truxtun Avenue are scheduled through March 7.
The Space X launch scheduled for 6:17 a.m. on Wednesday has been rescheduled for Thursday due to high winds.
WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) -- Authorities say they've thwarted a student's plot for a mass shooting at a Southern California high school.
Sabrina Limon, the woman convicted in the murder of her husband, could be sentenced Wednesday morning.