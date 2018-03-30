SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base

Natalie Tarangioli
12:18 PM, Mar 30, 2018
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base Friday morning, delivering a group of satellites into orbit.

On Twitter, SpaceX announced that all 10 satellites were deployed at low-Earth orbit. 

SpaceX is trying to safely recapture the rocket's $6 million nose cone.

The plan is to catch it in the Pacific using a boat outfitted with a giant net.

