SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base Friday morning, delivering a group of satellites into orbit.

On Twitter, SpaceX announced that all 10 satellites were deployed at low-Earth orbit.

RELATED: SpaceX successfully launches world's most powerful rocket

SpaceX is trying to safely recapture the rocket's $6 million nose cone.

Successful deployment of all 10 @IridiumComm NEXT satellites to low-Earth orbit confirmed. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 30, 2018

The plan is to catch it in the Pacific using a boat outfitted with a giant net.

RELATED: Streaks of light above California were SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket