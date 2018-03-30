SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base

Fair
HI: 87°
LO: 58°
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base Friday morning, delivering a group of satellites into orbit.
On Twitter, SpaceX announced that all 10 satellites were deployed at low-Earth orbit.
RELATED: SpaceX successfully launches world's most powerful rocket
SpaceX is trying to safely recapture the rocket's $6 million nose cone.
Successful deployment of all 10 @IridiumComm NEXT satellites to low-Earth orbit confirmed.— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 30, 2018
Successful deployment of all 10 @IridiumComm NEXT satellites to low-Earth orbit confirmed.
The plan is to catch it in the Pacific using a boat outfitted with a giant net.
RELATED: Streaks of light above California were SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
Aspiring pilots at the California Aeronautical University in Bakersfield got a new piece of equipment on Friday to help in their studies.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base Friday morning, delivering a group of satellites into orbit.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a new boundary map during a closed session meeting Friday morning, according to…
Community members can meet a Bakersfield Police officer Friday night and learn more about the job they do to protect the city.