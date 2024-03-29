Special election results to be certified, 20th Congressional District may head to runoff in May

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Secretary of State's Office announced a hearing date of April 4th concerning local Assemblyman Vince Fong running for the 20th Congressional, while also appearing on the ballot for the 32nd Assembly District.

Secretary of State Shirley Weber had initially ruled that Fong couldn't run for Congress after previously declaring for his 32nd Assembly seat.

Fong appealed and was allowed to run for Congress despite the fact, it led to his name appearing twice on the primary election ballot.

The 20th Congressional District became vacant at the end of the year, following the retirement of Kevin McCarthy.

The S.O.S. is hoping for a ruling on their appeal by April 12th, when the primary election must be certified, which appears to be happening next week.

The results of the special election for the 20th seat is scheduled to be certified Thursday.

Fong and Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, both republicans, are currently the top two vote-getters in both races.

