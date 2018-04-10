Special election set to find new BCSD trustee

The Bakersfield City School District will hold a special election today to fill the Board of Trustees Area 3 vacant seat.

The seat was vacated last year after trustee Raymond Gonzalez announced his resignation.

Voters within the district have four candidates to choose from -- Edgar Aguilasocho, who is an attorney for the United Farm Workers; Ralph Anthony, who is a retired pastor; Vicki Billington an elementary school daycare manager; and Rupert Gregorio who is a financial advisor.

Polls for the special election open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.