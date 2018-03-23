Speeds over 100 MPH during pursuit that killed Bakersfield Police officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Julian Hernandez had his second day in court Thursday for his trial where he's accused of second-degree murder of a police officer.

Thursday 23ABC found out in court that pursuit got up to speeds of over 100 miles per hour. A detective testified that three different surveillance cameras were used to estimate speeds of 102, 91 and 66 miles per hour and also that they ran at least one stop sign.

Thursday's hearing moved slowly in the morning showing the math to estimate speeds. But, then picked up in the afternoon when the prosecution brought in three officers to testify about prior run-ins with Hernandez.

The officers testified that Hernandez tried to run away from police twice, once in 2004 and another in 2010. Both times the officers said they had to use force to detain Hernandez. And the third officer testified that while Hernandez was in his custody Hernandez asked to fight an officer out of their uniform.

During Thursday's proceedings Hernandez sat quietly at the defense desk writing things down and occasionally handing notes to his lawyer.

When 23ABC talked with Hernandez's lawyer he told me off camera, the prosecution has still yet to show any evidence that Hernandez wanted to harm officer nelson during the pursuit where officer nelson crashed and died.

When 23ABC talked with the prosecution lawyer he told us he will answer all of our questions after the trial has finished.

The prosecution is expected to continue with their witnesses Friday morning at 9:30 for about a half day of court, before the court takes their week-long spring break.