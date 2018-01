BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you're looking for a new way to ring in the new year, look no further. The polar bear plunge is scheduled to take place on Monday, Jan. 1st into the activity pool at McMurtrey Aquatic Center.

The aquatic center is located at 1325 Q Street and plunging will begin at 11 a.m.

Anyone seven and older is allowed to take part in the plunge, as long as they meet the four foot requirement.

The cost to plunge is five dollars, and $20 for a sweatshirt.