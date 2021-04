BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — All lanes are now open.

State Route 184 is closed down near Bengston Avenue after a semi-truck caught fire Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP traffic page shows that traffic is restricted in both directions "due to explosions," at about 4:20 p.m.

It is unclear if anyone is injured and how the incident occurred.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.