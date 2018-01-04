Stallion Springs police remind community which vehicles are road legal

Haze
HI: 72°
LO: 52°
The Stallion Springs Police Department is reminding residents in the community that golf carts are the only vehicles, besides registered motor vehicles, legally able to be driven on roadways.
Terrain vehicles and off-highway vehicles are illegal to operate on roadways, unless they are registered to be California roads, according to Stallion Springs Community Services District.
Vehicles driven on roadways that aren't registered motor vehicles or golf carts must adhere to the following set of rules to be driven on roads.
Golf carts, which are allowed to be driven on roads, are defined as the following.
The first bridal event of the year in town, the Ultimate Bridal Event, is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 7th.
The Taft Union High School District business manager has been placed on an administrative leave, according to the Taft Union High School…
On this week's "At The Table," Jada Montemarano checked out the top burrito spots in Bakersfield.
The Stallion Springs Police Department is reminding residents in the community that golf carts are the only vehicles, besides registered…