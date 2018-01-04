Stallion Springs police remind community which vehicles are road legal

The Stallion Springs Police Department is reminding residents in the community that golf carts are the only vehicles, besides registered motor vehicles, legally able to be driven on roadways.

Terrain vehicles and off-highway vehicles are illegal to operate on roadways, unless they are registered to be California roads, according to Stallion Springs Community Services District.

Vehicles driven on roadways that aren't registered motor vehicles or golf carts must adhere to the following set of rules to be driven on roads.

Driver must be licensed CVC 125000(a)

Vehicle must be registered CVC 4000(a)

Insurance required CVC 16028(a)

Must abide by lawful riding position (driver/passenger) CVC 21712(a) or (b)

Golf carts, which are allowed to be driven on roads, are defined as the following.