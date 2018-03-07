New Starbucks opening in Wasco on Thursday

The store will bring at least 25 jobs to the city

Natalie Tarangioli
5:45 PM, Nov 15, 2017
This photo, courtesy the Olivieri Commerical Group's Facebook page, shows the new Starbucks that's slated to open in Wasco on Thursday. 

WASCO, Calif. - The city of Wasco will be getting their very first Starbucks beginning Thursday.

According to Olivieri Commercial Group, Inc., Starbucks will open Thursday at Highway 46 and Palm Avenue, next to Burger King.

The Starbucks is expected to bring at least 25 jobs to Wasco.

