Fair
HI: 75°
LO: 48°
This photo, courtesy the Olivieri Commerical Group's Facebook page, shows the new Starbucks that's slated to open in Wasco on Thursday.
WASCO, Calif. - The city of Wasco will be getting their very first Starbucks beginning Thursday.
According to Olivieri Commercial Group, Inc., Starbucks will open Thursday at Highway 46 and Palm Avenue, next to Burger King.
The Starbucks is expected to bring at least 25 jobs to Wasco.
The city of Wasco will be getting their very first Starbucks beginning Thursday.
The Bakersfield Police Department is working to figure out what led to a deadly collision on Union Avenue on Tuesday that left a woman dead.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they believe is responsible for a stabbing in Kernville on Tuesday.
The Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Auto Theft Task Force are looking for suspects who may have been involved in an attempted…