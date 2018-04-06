State Farm Operations Center building sold

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The largest office building in Bakersfield has been sold.

The State Farm Operation Center is located at 900 Old River Road.

The building is 556,000 square feet and 47.6 acres.

No other information has been released, however, 23ABC has reached out to the seller, Cushman & Wakefield.