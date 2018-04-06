State Farm Operations Center building sold

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 58°
The largest office building in Bakersfield has been sold.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The largest office building in Bakersfield has been sold.
The State Farm Operation Center is located at 900 Old River Road.
The building is 556,000 square feet and 47.6 acres.
MORE: State Farm to consolidate facilities, Southwest Bakersfield facility to close in 2021
No other information has been released, however, 23ABC has reached out to the seller, Cushman & Wakefield.
Many new local restaurants are opening around town for the new year.
The largest office building in Bakersfield has been sold.
The Bakersfield Police Department and Police Chief Lyle Martin will be reserving comment on the verdict in the Julian Hernandez…
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is seeking applicants to be public safety dispatchers.