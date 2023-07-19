State of the City: Bakersfield Chamber says we're a work in progress

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce hosted the State of the City in Downtown Bakersfield on Wednesday to celebrate the progress they say the city has made over the past year. Local business and civic leaders gathered to highlight completed projects and other efforts the city is making to tackle key issues such as homelessness and overall quality of life in Bakersfield.

One of those quality of life issues, according to Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg, is emergency response efficiency.

"We have seen an increase in the amount of calls that we've been able to answer in a timely basis in this last year, which makes us feel good, but we still have some work to do. We want to increase the speed in which we're able to answer all of our 9-1-1 calls so folks aren't left waiting and waiting," said Clegg.

Clegg says he understands the frustration that comes with not getting a timely response to a 9-1-1 call, which is why the city is working to implement other ways non-emergency issues can be addressed in a timely manner.

"We're looking to actually take some of those calls that can be answered by other folks, other than police, such as our mental health service providers, and also we have a homelessness team that is going out and addressing homeless encampments," said Clegg. "We're trying to get those calls out to the right folks so that those real 9-1-1 issues can get answered really quickly."

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh says the city also understands concerns around homelessness and security, which is why the city has been working to get additional beds opened in local shelters, including the Brundage Lane Navigational Center.

Goh says that while the city is making progress, officials realize that mental health and substance use present significant challenges.

"We have some city funding now that is going to focus on security, but let's take the steps and keep working forward to make sure that Sacramento implements the reform for mental illness, for substance use treatment," said Goh. "That is going to make a big difference."

Another topic highlighted during the State of the City was infrastructure. Clegg says the city has $45 million set aside for future projects intended to enhance the quality of the city's streets for both motorists and cyclists.

"Street repaving, street reconstruction. With a wet winter, we know there's a lot of roads that need repair and a lot of potholes. We're making this historic investment to really get our roads into good shape," said Clegg.

For decades, the Chamber has focused on creating a thriving economy and improving the Greater Bakersfield area. Chamber members say one of their main organizational goals is to provide quality jobs and improve business development in and around the city.