Scott Sheahen
10:50 AM, Aug 24, 2018
Eastbound State Route 58 is closed due to a a major accident involving a trailing hitting a bridge.

California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) released in a statement that read an overturned trailer impacted a bridge at Sand Canyon Road, Exit 156. The eastbound side of SR 58 will be closed until further notice. Until the freeway reopens CalTrans will detour traffic around the crash.

At the moment CalTrans said they don't have an anticipated time to reopen the freeway. A bridge inspect will need to be done before it is safe to reopen the freeway.

For the latest highway information please visit the Caltrans QuickMap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).

