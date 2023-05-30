Stay Out, Stay Alive: BFD Swift Water Team releases Kern River rescue footage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO — Officials are reminding people to be safe by staying away from the Kern River. The warmer temperatures are melting the snowpack, which is increasing the flow of water in the river, making it especially dangerous.

Water officials said Monday they've managed to keep the flow of water coming out of Lake Isabella below 8,000 cubic feet per second to mitigate some of the rush.

So far, the plan is running successfully and no flood evacuation orders are currently in place in Kern County.

To illustrate the risks of the river right now, the Bakersfield Fire Department posted a video to their Instagram account of a rescue they conducted on Saturday.

For information about the river and to keep up with future emergency alerts, you can sign up for ReadyKern at the Kern County Fire Department's website.