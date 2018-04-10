Step-by-step: How to find out if your Facebook data was shared?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Facebook today released a tool that will tell you on demand if your data was directly or indirectly accessed by the app “This Is Your Digital Life”, and shared with Cambridge Analytica.

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve been working to understand exactly what happened with Cambridge Analytica and taking steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg wrote.

Here is how you can check for yourself:

Sign in to Facebook. Search "Facebook Help Center". Once at the Help Center, search "Cambridge". Select Article "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"

The article will then have personalized information depending on if you were impacted by the breach or not.

Facebook stated more than 87 million users were affected by the data breach. The data collection was allowed by Facebook at the time.