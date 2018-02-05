S.T.E.P. workshop to bring awareness to muscle degenerative disease in Kern County

7:25 AM, Feb 5, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A team of eight high school seniors are coming together to raise awareness for muscle degenerative diseases to senior citizens in Kern County. 

The Bank of the Sierra Dream Builder Team will hold a workshop called S.T.E.P. on awareness for muscle degenerative diseases Thursday, February 8 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

S.T.E.P. workshop will incorporate fun dance exercises, nutritional tips, and aerobic exercise routines that will target.

The eight high school seniors are part of the Jim Burke Education Foundation’s leadership program.

