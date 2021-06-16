Stolen ATV leads to arrest of man wanted for attempted homicide on Delano officer

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A stolen ATV in Tulare County led to the arrest of a man who was wanted for attempted homicide on a Delano police officer.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to a stolen ATV report when the victim found his ATV along with the suspect. The victim was able to detain the suspect until deputies arrived.

TCSO deputies arrested 33-year-old Dustin Drennen. He was also wanted on two felony warrants, including one out of Kern County in the attempted homicide case.

In addition to the existing warrants, Drenne was also charged with possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle.

This case is still under investigation by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194