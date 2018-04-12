Stolen firearm, drugs found in vehicle following traffic stop by Tehachapi Police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Tehachapi Police arrested three people after finding a stolen firearm and drugs during a traffic stop Tuesday.

Officials said around 12:30 in the morning Tuesday, officers with the Tehachapi Police Department observed a 2005 Chevrolet pickup driving erratically in the area of Capital Hills Parkway near the Highway 58 off-ramp.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and contacted the driver and two additional occupants.

As the passenger stepped out of the vehicle, a loaded firearm magazine was observed on the seat.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located a .40 caliber pistol, narcotic paraphernalia, ammunition, and an additional firearm magazine.

During the search of the male passenger, approximately two ounces of methamphetamine was located in his jacket pocket.

A records search revealed that the pistol had been reported stolen to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Juan Castilleja, 37, Amanda Nash, 30, and Carissa Cannon, 18, of Bakersfield, were booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Central Receiving Facility on weapons and narcotics charges.