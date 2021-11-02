Stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

(KERO) — Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away, and a number of retail outlets have already made plans for Turkey Day. Walmart, Target, Kohl's and Best Buy announced that their stores will not be open on Thanksgiving Day.

"Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we're saying 'thank you' to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year. We hope everyone will take the opportunity to be with their loved ones during what's always a special time," said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. in a statement.

"This year, we'll have even more ways for customers to easily and conveniently get their holiday shopping done, over the Black Friday weekend and throughout the entire holiday season," Best Buy spokesperson Keegan Shoutz said in a statement to USA Today.

Here is a list of the retailers planning to be closed on Thanksgiving (the list will be updated as more companies announce their decisions: