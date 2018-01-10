Storm clears out bad air in Kern County, but not for long

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A strong storm made its way across the county bringing gusty winds and a heavy soaking of rain that helped clear out the pollution and stagnant air.

Now, Kern County residents are experiencing excellent air quality.

This isn't expected to last, however, as another high-pressure system is making its way back into the valley this week, bringing another chance for hazy conditions and warm temperatures as we head into the weekend.

This time last week, the air quality index showed a high of 156, unhealthy for everyone and today that number was in the 50's.

High-pressure systems act like lids and keep microscopic pollutants brought on by everything from vehicle exhaust to the Thomas Fire and even fireworks in our atmosphere.