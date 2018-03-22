Storm forces leash-free dog parks to close until further notice

Veronica Acosta
6:14 PM, Mar 21, 2018
local news | kern county | bakersfield | tarina home sports complex | mesa marin

All leash-free dog parks that are located within the following city parks will be closed until further notice.  Centennial  Kroll University Wilson Patriots Staff recommends people refrain from these areas until they determine they can reopen.  Leash-free areas remain open at Tarina Homes Sports Complex at Mesa Marin and Seasons Park.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - All leash-free dog parks that are located within the following city parks will be closed until further notice. 

  • Centennial 
  • Kroll
  • University
  • Wilson
  • Patriots

Staff recommends people refrain from these areas until they determine they can reopen. 

Leash-free areas remain open at Tarina Homes Sports Complex at Mesa Marin and Seasons Park. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News