Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Stray dog shot and killed after it attacked an 8-year-old girl in South Bakersfield

The incident happened Thursday night at around 4:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of Berryessa Court.
Stray Dog Shot and Killed, December 8, 2022
23ABC News
A man was forced to shoot and kill a stray dog in South Bakersfield after it attacked a young child. The incident happened Thursday night at around 4:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of Berryessa Court.<br/>
Stray Dog Shot and Killed, December 8, 2022
Posted at 12:03 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 15:03:36-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was forced to shoot and kill a stray dog in South Bakersfield after it attacked a young child. The incident happened Thursday night at around 4:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of Berryessa Court.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, an 8-year-old girl was trying to enter her home when she was attacked and bitten by a stray pit bull. The girl's mother and a neighbor attempted to pull the dog off the child but the animal would not release its hold. A second neighbor then arrived on the scene and shot and killed the dog.

The girl was transported to a local hospital suffering from a "minor to moderate injury."

Bakersfield City Animal Control could not locate an owner for the dog and it was not microchipped.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson