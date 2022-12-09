Stray dog shot and killed after it attacked an 8-year-old girl in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was forced to shoot and kill a stray dog in South Bakersfield after it attacked a young child. The incident happened Thursday night at around 4:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of Berryessa Court.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, an 8-year-old girl was trying to enter her home when she was attacked and bitten by a stray pit bull. The girl's mother and a neighbor attempted to pull the dog off the child but the animal would not release its hold. A second neighbor then arrived on the scene and shot and killed the dog.

The girl was transported to a local hospital suffering from a "minor to moderate injury."

Bakersfield City Animal Control could not locate an owner for the dog and it was not microchipped.