Structure fire in East Bakersfield on Tuesday afternoon has no injuries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Fire was called out to a structure fire in East Bakersfield this afternoon. The fire which happened at the intersection Sterling Road and College Avenue was an attic fire, according to officials.

Crews determined that there were no people inside the building, and worked to extinguish the fire while also protecting the personal belongings inside the home.

According to officials, the resident was able to escape the fire and save her dog after an individual alerted them to the fire and called 911.

There were no injuries to any firefighters, residents or animals.