Student arrested after allegedly threatening Chavez Collegiate High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A student was arrested after allegedly making threats against Chavez Collegiate High School, according to the Delano Police Department.

Police say that on Oct. 29, at around 3:40 p.m., a Chavez Collegiate High School administrator told a school resource officer about a report made through the school's anonymous "Stop It" reporting app. The report claimed a student had made statement about carrying out a shooting at a school event.

An investigation ensued and after interviewing several students, officers believed they had probable cause that the student had made violent threats against the school.

Officers contacted the student and took him into custody.

Officers searched his home and found no guns. The student was arrested and booked into the Kern County Probation Department for review.

This is no ongoing threat to Chavez Collegiate High School, its students or staff.

The department encourages students, parents and community members to report any threat or concerning behavior through the school's Stop It app, to a school administrator, or directly to the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3377. In an emergency, call or text 9-1-