Student arrested after threatening to "shoot up" Tehachapi High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Tehachapi Police arrested a student for allegedly threatening to "shoot up" Tehachapi High School.
A witness told police they got a phone call from an unidentified male who said he was in possession of firearms and ammunition and was going to shoot the school.
Officers were able to identify the 16-year-old student from Bear Valley Springs. They searched his home and found no firearms or ammunition.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tehachapi Police Department at (661) 822-2222.
