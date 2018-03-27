Student arrested after threatening to "shoot up" Tehachapi High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Tehachapi Police arrested a student for allegedly threatening to "shoot up" Tehachapi High School.

A witness told police they got a phone call from an unidentified male who said he was in possession of firearms and ammunition and was going to shoot the school.

Officers were able to identify the 16-year-old student from Bear Valley Springs. They searched his home and found no firearms or ammunition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tehachapi Police Department at (661) 822-2222.