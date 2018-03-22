Student charged, message sent home to parents after a shell casing was found at Centennial High

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A student was charged and a message went home to the parents of Centennial High School students after a shell casing was found on the floor of a restroom Thursday.

The Kern High School District said in a statement, on Thursday "the shell casing was found without a primer on the floor of the restroom" at the high school.

The shell was confiscated by the Kern High School Police Department and school officials said it posed no threat to student and staff safety.

"We have investigated the matter and a student has been charged by Kern High School District Police and will face appropriate student discipline will be applied by the school site administration. We do not comment on specific student discipline cases due to FERPA laws protecting the individual privacy rights of the students." KHSD public information officer Lisa Krch said in a statement.

The Centennial High School administration sent a message home to all parents and guardians of CHS students notifying them of the situation.