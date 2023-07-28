Students' Mental Health: Preparing for the first day of school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The first day of school brings an array of emotions: eagerness, excitement, and for some nervousness and anxiety. That is why local mental health professionals are encouraging parents to check in with their kids before the big day to ensure their mental health needs are being met.

Stacy Kuwahara, director of Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, says it’s important for parents to create what she calls a “safe space” for their children to talk about any concerns they may have prior to heading back into the classroom. She adds oftentimes, the act of listening and just being present holds a significant impact more than one may think

“A new school year is a new beginning. It's a new start but sometimes our kids walk into these experiences with the baggage they’ve had of what school has been like for them previously. That’s a lot, that’s a lot to carry,” she explained. “It's validating what we're thinking, what we're feeling, and how we behave in the world. When we create space to talk about it, you're recognizing it, you're letting somebody know that this is okay, this is where you're at, how can I help you, you’re not alone.”

But the support doesn’t stop at home. Cody Stone, the varsity assistant football coach and a math teacher at Bakersfield High School, says that sometimes simply checking in with a student makes all difference in letting them know that they too have a listening ear on campus as well.

“It’s to make sure that you relate to your students outside of curriculum content. At Bakersfield High, we have 57 to 59-minute periods. You want to make sure that your students know you care about them. I think that's one of the most important things that students know 'Mr. So and So, Mrs. So and So' they care about me more than my letter grade.”

Kuwahara says in addition to having open communication with their child, another important thing parents can do is to create a morning and evening routine days or weeks prior to the start of the school year so that students have an easier time adjusting to their new schedules coming out of the summer months.

“New beginnings are hard. Just recognize it for what it is. It’s a new start and I think encouraging our kids to see the opportunity for a fresh start can be really powerful."

Kuwahara says some students may deal with anxiety, stress, depression, and in some cases eating disorders. She shared some signs parents should look out for.

“Notice how much or how little they’re sleeping. Notice how they’re behaving either with you, or with their friends, changes in their behavior, lack of interests, more irritability, changes in their eating, less interest in things that perhaps they were interested in before. Listen to what they say. Our kids are often telling us but sometimes we don’t always hear what they’re saying.”

Kuwahara says parents who have concerns about their child’s mental health can also connect with a professional. There are an array of services offered at Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services.