Students set to visit D.C. for educational trip

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern High School District will be sending 45 students from ten different high schools to Washington D.C. in April for a federally funded trip aimed at inspiring teens from migrant families to become active and informed citizens.

The trip is from April 22-28 and is through Close Up's Program for New Americans. While in D.C., they'll visit monuments and museums, meet with politicians to ask their questions and even simulate their own presidential election.

KHSD Migrant Program Coordinator Lucille Monroig-Serros has been on the trip twice and says it's incredible to watch the students realize the importance of our country's history.

"This is what we believe education is, being able to provide the students the support they need in other areas to tell the students the skies the limit. If you work hard you can achieve anything your mind chooses to do," said Monroig-Serros.