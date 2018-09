LEBEC, Calif. - Students can sleep in Army barracks and become a part of history through Fort Tejon State Historic Park's new student program.

The Student Living History Program will immerse 4th, 5th, and 8th grade students in the life of someone from the California Gold Rush of the 1850's. Students will act as members of the U.S. Army, participate in hands-on activities and spend the night in the Army barracks at the park.

Limited spots are available for school groups.