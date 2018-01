BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you made a New Year's resolution to lose weight and to exercise more, a new study released on Wednesday shows that Bakersfield is the fourth worst city in America for an active lifestyle.

To determine where Americans have the best chance of balancing a healthy diet with ample physical activity, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest U.S. cities across 34 key metrics.

According to the various metrics studied, Bakersfield is 33rd for percent of physically inactive adults.

The city also ranked 71st for sports clubs per capita, 66th for swimming pools per capita and 43rd for parkland acres per capita.

