Submit your name to NASA for a chance to "touch" the sun

Johana Restrepo
4:12 PM, Apr 9, 2018
49 mins ago
NASA Twitter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you've ever wanted to go to space, NASA now is providing the opportunity to make your mark on the biggest star in our galaxy.

NASA took to Twitter to post details about how you can have your name "touch" the sun.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News