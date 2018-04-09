Submit your name to NASA for a chance to "touch" the sun

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you've ever wanted to go to space, NASA now is providing the opportunity to make your mark on the biggest star in our galaxy.
NASA took to Twitter to post details about how you can have your name "touch" the sun.
Don't miss the chance to send your name on a seven year, 4.9 billion mile journey with @NASASun's Parker #SolarProbe! Submit your name to be added to a memory card that will fly aboard humanity's first spacecraft to "touch" the Sun. Details: https://t.co/o12bZD9BR2 pic.twitter.com/eIxLUtTvef— NASA (@NASA) April 9, 2018
