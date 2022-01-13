Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Subpoena GOP leader Kevin McCarthy? Big decision for Jan. 6 panel

items.[0].image.alt
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters during his weekly press conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. McCarthy is refusing a request by the House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection to submit to an interview and turn over records pertaining to the deadly riot. McCarthy claims the investigation is not legitimate and accuses the panel of “abuse of power.”
Kevin McCarthy
Posted at 1:36 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 16:36:22-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s, R-Bakersfield, refusal to provide information to a committee investigating the Capitol riot is deepening a standoff between the committee and GOP lawmakers.

McCarthy's stand is forcing committee members to consider whether they could subpoena one of their own. McCarthy says there's "nothing that I can provide” the committee as it investigates what then-President Donald Trump was doing as hundreds of his supporters attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

McCarthy spoke with Trump on the phone as the attack unfolded. A subpoena of the GOP leader would be an extraordinary step for which there is little modern precedent.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Donate Today!