Sugarland coming to Bakersfield for 2018 tour

Haze
HI: -°
LO: 51°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The country music band Sugarland is coming to Bakersfield.
The band has just released their tour dates for cities all over the country, including Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego and Los Angeles.
The name of the tour is "Still the Same."
No official tour dates have been released yet. On Twitter, Sugarland said a fan presale for tickets starts next week on January 9.
And now for the moment we’ve certainly been waiting for… we are headed to a city near you this summer!!!
Visit https://t.co/9IPLYQIDw9 to see the list of cities and sign up for the email newsletter for first dibs at tickets. Fan pre-sale begins January 9. pic.twitter.com/zGpqtdKvX7— Sugarland (@Sugarlandmusic) January 3, 2018
And now for the moment we’ve certainly been waiting for… we are headed to a city near you this summer!!!
Visit https://t.co/9IPLYQIDw9 to see the list of cities and sign up for the email newsletter for first dibs at tickets. Fan pre-sale begins January 9. pic.twitter.com/zGpqtdKvX7
Fresno Police are investigating a death at a Fresno State fraternity house, 23ABC's sister station KFSN reports .
If you're interested in a career that involves saving people's lives, Hall Ambulance has opened recruitment for Class 34 of their emergency…
The country music band Sugarland is coming to Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman who was last seen in east Bakersfield more than a month ago.