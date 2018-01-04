Sugarland coming to Bakersfield for 2018 tour

Official tour dates not yet released

Natalie Tarangioli
4:00 PM, Jan 3, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The country music band Sugarland is coming to Bakersfield.

The band has just released their tour dates for cities all over the country, including Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego and Los Angeles.

The name of the tour is "Still the Same."

No official tour dates have been released yet. On Twitter, Sugarland said a fan presale for tickets starts next week on January 9.

