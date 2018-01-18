Suicide prevention tips that can help save a life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The American Foundation of Suicide Prevention has a list of tips that can help save a life.

These tips include bringing your friend having suicidal thoughts to a trusted adult who will take the matter seriously and to keep a lookout on warning signs.

The organization's list goes as follows:

1. Take it seriously, even if your friend brushes it off because continual thoughts of suicide is not typical.

2. An angry friend is better than a dead friend.

3. Ask, listen, tell, if the threat is immediate stay with the person.

4. Bring friend to a trusted adult. If they don’t know what to do or don’t take it seriously find another adult.

5. Be a good listener but remember that having suicidal thoughts reflects a bigger underlying problem such as depression, substance problems, abuse, or problem-solving difficulties. You can listen, but they need to speak to a professional.

6. Thirty percent (30%) of those who attempt suicide tell someone before, but many don’t tell anyone after.

When some talks to you, that is the moment for intervention

With each suicide attempt, risk of suicide increases.

7. Warning Signs